Chief of Defence Staff releases 'Military Quantum Mission Policy Framework'

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Thursday released a comprehensive document for the integration of the four pillars of quantum technologies into the tri-services to prepare them for a future battlefield and to achieve technological dominance in a rapidly evolving world.

The 'Military Quantum Mission Policy Framework' includes the policy and the roadmap to implement quantum technologies in the armed forces.

The vision document defines the way ahead to achieve synergy in the amalgamation of quantum technologies, alignment with the National Quantum Mission, of which the defence forces are an integral part, and formulates an indicative roadmap and policy for implementation of this niche field in the defence forces, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"It aims to integrate the four pillars of quantum technologies -- quantum communication, quantum computing, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices -- into the tri-services to empower them to prepare for the future battlefield and to achieve technological dominance in a rapidly evolving world," it said.

The ministry also said that it will form the basis of incorporating cutting-edge quantum technology into the armed forces through synergised efforts of all three services.

The document underscores the increasing need for the assimilation of these niche technologies from a defence perspective and highlights the milestones and goals to be achieved by utilising civil-military fusion through dedicated governing bodies consisting of members across multiple government sectors.

The framework also highlights the critical need for jointness and integration in assimilating this technology to achieve technological supremacy in the future battlefield, it said.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit were also present on the occasion.