Chief of Defence Staff to inaugurate second edition of Indian Military Heritage Festival

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan is slated to inaugurate on Friday the second edition of a festival that celebrates India's military heritage.

The Defence Ministry in a statement on Thursday said the three Service chiefs will also be present on the occasion.

The inauguration of the Indian Military Heritage Festival (IMHF) will also witness the launch of Project 'Shaurya Gatha'. This project is an initiative of the Department of Military Affairs and the think-tank USI, which aims to conserve and promote India's military heritage through education and tourism, it said.

The second edition of the two-day festival is all set to kick start in New Delhi on Friday.

It aims to engage global and Indian think-tanks, corporations, public and private sector undertakings, non-profit organisations, academicians and research scholars focusing on India's national security, foreign policy, military history and military heritage, the statement said.

Prominent publications on military topics will be a key highlight, with release of books such as 'Because of This: A History of the Indo-Pak Air War December 1971' by Air Mshl Vikram Singh (retd), 'Valour and Honour', a joint publication of the Indian Army and USI, and 'Silent Weapons, Deadly Secrets: Unveiling the Bioweapons Arms Race' by Mrinmayee Bhushan, the statement said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will this year present a photo exhibition highlighting its journey and achievements in contributing to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through innovations in defence research.

The participation of the NCC cadets and students from schools and colleges across Delhi and NCR area will help inspire the younger generation to consider careers in the armed forces. Informative stalls from the three Services will showcase their roles and the various opportunities available for aspiring youth, it said.

This year's festival is supported by the Ministry of Defence, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, DRDO, Department of Tourism Ladakh, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Ministry of Culture and the British High Commission.

The inaugural IMHF was held on October 21-22 last year at the Manekshaw Centre here, showcasing India's military culture through performances by military bands from the three Services and various exhibits highlighting the diverse aspects and initiatives of the Indian armed forces. PTI KND AS AS