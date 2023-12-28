Chief of Defence Staff visits OTA

Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the Officers Training Academy (OTA), here on Thursday.

Advertisment

He was accompanied by the Commandant, OTA, who conducted him around the Academy, Parameswaran Drill Square, and Acharya Training Area.

General Chauhan paid homage at the Temple of Remembrance and later interacted with the officer cadets at Yodha Officer Cadets’ Mess and gained an insight into the integrated training module specific to OTA, and its benefits for the organisation.

He complimented the staff and officer cadets for the excellent all-round standards being maintained, a release here said. PTI JSP ROH