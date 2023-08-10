Chief of German Air Force visits IAF station in Gwalior

Gwalior, Aug 10 (PTI) As part of a bilateral defence co-operation visit to India, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, Chief of Luftwaffe, the German Air Force, visited the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior on Thursday, a release said.

He was accompanied by Air Marshal AP Singh, vice chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Gwalior station is a premier base of the IAF with a number of combat assets.

Air Commodore M Rangachari, air officer commanding of the base, took the German Air Force chief on a tour of the station.

During his visit to Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE), the fighter weapons school of the IAF, Lieutenant General Gerhartz was introduced to operational and tactical training aspects of the Indian Air Force, the release said.

Lieutenant General Gerhartz, in his interactions with the officers of the base, shared his views on various training aspects of the Luftwaffe as well as the need to increase formal interaction between the two air forces, it added. PTI LAL NR