Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt Gen Mathew retires after four decades of service

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Lt Gen J P Mathew, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), on Wednesday superannuated upon culmination of nearly four decades in service.

On the day of his superannuation, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here and paid homage to the fallen heroes, officials said.

He was also accorded a ceremonial tri-Service Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns.

"Lt Gen JP Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff #CISC, superannuated today after a glorious military career spanning over four decades, including a highly impactful two-year tenure at the helm of #HQ_IDS," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a post on X.

The defence ministry said the general officer had been holding the appointment of CISC since April 2023, "promoting jointness and synergy" among the three services. "Lt Gen J P Mathew relinquished the appointment of the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) on April 30, 2025 upon the culmination of nearly four decades in service," the ministry said in a statement.

Lt Gen Mathew has made "significant contributions" in the expansion of Defence Cyber Agency and Defence Space Agency towards achieving "credible capability" in these critical domains, the ministry said.

"He also encouraged deeper collaboration with the Indian defence industry and academia, reflecting the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision. From steering major reforms and reviewing the curriculum in the Defence Service Staff College of Defence Management, Military Institute of Technology and National Defence Academy to encouraging participation of women, he was instrumental in enhancing diversity and inclusion in the armed forces," it said.

In order to maintain defence cooperation with neighbouring countries and promote regional stability and security, Lt Gen Mathew represented the Indian armed forces in various fora.

Besides, he was instrumental in enhancing the armed forces' humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities, the statement said.

Commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in December 1985, the general officer became the Colonel of the Regiment on January 9, 2022. For his illustrious services, he was conferred with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, it said. PTI KND KVK KVK