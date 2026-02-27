Chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, distinguished teacher Soundararjan no more

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Chief Priest of famous Lord Balaji temple at Chilkur in the city outskirts, M V Soundararajan, who was also a successful administrator in the Osmania University (OU), died here on Friday.

He was 90.

Soundararajan breathed his last at his residence at Chilkur village following old age-related issues, family sources said.

He was a recipient of Best Teacher award of the undivided Andhra Pradesh government in 1981.

During his distinguished career, he had also served as the Registrar of OU.

Soundararajan, who had critical knowledge and experience in the management of Hindu religious institutions, had served as president of Telangana Archaka Samakhya, Vice President of Andhra Pradesh Archaka Samakhya.

He was the convener of Temple Protection Movement in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, RSS Telangana Prant Sanghchalak Barla Sundar Reddy and several other leaders condoled the demise of Soundararajan.

In his condolence message, Revanth Reddy said Soundararajan, who distinguished himself as a teacher and adminstrator in the OU, also spiritual awareness in the society.

In a post on X, Naidu said that Soundararajan's efforts in safeguarding temple traditions and autonomy would be rememberred forever.

Kishan Reddy said Soundararajan fought against caste discrimination and also to protect the rights of 'archakas' (priests).

When the Congress government tried to take control of the Chilkur temple in 2008, Soundararajan boldly resisted it and ensured that devotees get primacy, he said.

Chandrasekhar Rao said Soundararajan, who gave importance to social values, was a 'people's priest'. PTI SJR SJR ROH