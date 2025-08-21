Chief Registrars of Births and Deaths from across country gather for conference in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The crucial role of hospitals in ensuring universal registration of births and deaths was deliberated at a national conference hosted by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, officials said Thursday.

Chief Registrars of Births and Deaths from across the country gathered here for the day-long conference, where key issues related to the Civil Registration System (CRS) and recent amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 were discussed on Wednesday.

The crucial role of hospitals in ensuring universal registration of births and deaths was also underlined during the conference, according to a message posted by the Census office on 'X'.

The efforts of the state governments in achieving significant progress in birth and death registration were acknowledged and appreciated, it said.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar General of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan urged all states and Union territories to build upon the insights shared during the conference and to take necessary steps towards achieving universal registration of births and deaths.

The registration of births and deaths in the country is done under the provisions of a central Act, namely the Registration of Births and Deaths (RBD) Act, 1969, a government statement said.

The law was amended in 2023, allowing the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an educational institute, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of a voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage or appointment to a government job.

It enabled the creation of national and state-level databases of registered births and deaths, ensuring the efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits, as well as facilitating digital registration.