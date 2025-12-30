Chief Secretary designate Ashish Kundra calls on LG Ladakh

Leh, Dec 30 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Ashish Kundra, who is scheduled to take over as Chief Secretary of Ladakh on January 1, on Tuesday called on Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta here and exchanged views on key administrative priorities, an official spokesperson said.

Kundra paid a courtesy call to Gupta at the LG Secretariat and the two also discussed matters related to governance and development in the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

He said the Lt Governor extended his best wishes to Kundra on his new responsibility and expressed confidence in his role in further strengthening efficient administration in Ladakh.

On November 27, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs ordered the transfer of the senior officer from Delhi to Ladakh and posted him as Chief Secretary, Ladakh, with effect from January 1, 2026 or from the date he assumes charge, whichever is earlier. PTI TAS NB