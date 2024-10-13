Chief secy urges joint platform of doctors to call off their demonstration on Oct 15

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Sunday wrote to the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) to call off their demonstration on October 15 stating that it was coinciding with the state government's previously announced 'Pujo Carnival' to be organised on the same day.

In his email, Pant also urged the JPD to "advise" the junior doctors to end their hunger strike in the interest of their health and well-being.

"I write to address your organisation's call for the event scheduled on October 15 at 4 pm at Rani Rashmoni Road, Kolkata in connection with various demands of junior doctors and their ongoing hunger strike. This proposed demonstration coincides with the previously announced pujo carnival organised by the state government," he said.

"The carnival is a prominent event attended by thousands, along with international dignitaries who come to witness this UNESCO-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Any demonstration which may coincide with this event, or misuse of the demonstration by certain elements to cause disruption during this event could pose significant safety and security concerns for the visitors," Pant said.

The chief secretary also said that any demonstration "will largely impact and cause disruption to the smooth organisation" of the pujo carnival.

"Additionally, I appeal to you to advise junior doctors to end their hunger strike in the interest of their health and well-being," Pant said, adding that the state government was committed to advancing meaningful reforms in the healthcare system, working in close collaboration with all stakeholders.

In another email Pant invited the JPD for a meeting at the Swasthya Bhavan on Monday afternoon, an official said.

Two members of the body would be allowed in the meeting, Pant mentioned in his mail.

"... you are kindly requested to attend a meeting with the undersigned at 12.30 PM at Swasthya Bhavan, Salt Lake. You are requested to attend the meeting with a delegation of two members from your association," he wrote.

Talking to PTI, one senior member of the association, said they were yet undecided to attend the meeting on Monday.

"We have yet not decided on whether we will participate or not," he told PTI when contacted.

The 'fast-unto-death' by junior doctors from October 5 followed nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases.

Their agitation began after an on-duty postgraduate trainee was allegedly raped and murdered inside state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. While one person was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day, the CBI is now investigating the case following a Calcutta High Court order. PTI SCH RG