Child among 10 killed as car rams into parked truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Nadiad (Gujarat), Apr 17 (PTI) Ten persons travelling in a car, including a child, died after their speeding vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat's Kheda district on Wednesday, police officials said.

Preliminary probe revealed the Maharashtra-registered truck was parked on the extreme left lane of the busy expressway after it developed a mechanical fault and the car rammed into it from the rear side, said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

He said all the ten occupants of the car, including the driver and a five-year-old child, died in the crash.

"The Gujarat-registered car was going towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara when it rammed into the rear side of the parked truck on the expressway near Nadiad. While eight people died on the spot, two injured persons, who were shifted to the Nadiad civil hospital in an ambulance, succumbed later," said the SP.

The truck was on its way to Jammu from Pune in Maharashtra when it developed a mechanical snag near Nadiad, the police officer said.

The SP said the car passengers hailed from different cities of Gujarat, including Vadodara, Nadiad and Ahmedabad, and only four of the deceased were identified so far. PTI PJT PD RSY