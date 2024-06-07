Child among 3 electrocuted in Noida, FIR filed against electricity dept employees

Noida, Jun 7 (PTI) Three people, including a child, died due to electric shocks in two separate incidents in Greater Noida in two days, police officials said on Friday.

The police have charged unidentified electricity department employees with causing death due to negligence in connection with the death of the child on Thursday, they said.

A police official said Rabupura resident Shafiq told police that his seven-year-old son died after an electric shock when he came in contact with a pole on a street in the town.

"Based on his complaint, an FIR under IPC section 304A has been lodged against unidentified employees of the electricity department," the official told PTI, adding that the matter is being probed.

In the other incident, two men died in Attapir village of Greater Noida on Friday, according to the police.

"Sonu (28) and Harkiran (80) died of electric shock at a tubewell belonging to Ramesh, a co-resident of their village. A police team has reached the spot and taken the bodies into custody," a police spokesperson said.

Police said further legal proceedings in both the cases are underway. PTI KIS NB NB