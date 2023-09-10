Child among 3 killed in road accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 16 injured

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 10 (PTI) Three people, including a child, were killed and 16 others injured after their pickup van was hit by a vehicle here in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Promod Sharma (50), Kartik (20) and Pari (10). The injured have been admitted to a hospital, they said.

The accident between the vehicles, both vans, occurred near Bhensi village on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, police said.

Khatoli Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar told reporters that the victims were on their way to Muzaffarnagar from Ghaziabad district to attend a family gathering. PTI COR CDN ANB ANB