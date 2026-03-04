Child among four killed in collision between two motorcycles in Odisha

Phulbani (Odisha), Mar 4 (PTI) Four people, including a three-year-old child, died and another was injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred at Banduli village, around 40 km from here, under the Gochhapada Police Station limits, when the two motorcycles collided, a senior officer said.

According to locals, the collision took place when two persons were on a motorcycle and travelling from Upparshi village to Gochhapada town, while another two-wheeler with a rider and two pillion riders was coming from the opposite side.

"Five people, including the child, were taken to the Gochhapada hospital, where the doctors declared four of them dead," the officer said. The deceased child was identified as Kartik Kanhar, and the identities of the three others are yet to be ascertained, he said.

The injured person, identified as Banita Kanhar, was referred to the district headquarters, Gochhapada Police Station officer-in-charge Sanjit Behera said.

Her condition was stated to be stable, he said.

The investigation into the accident is underway, the officer added.