Child among two swept away in rivers swollen by downpour in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Aug 11 (PTI) Two people, including a child, were washed away in rivers swollen by heavy rains in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

The state was battered by heavy rains on Sunday. A massive landslide at Bhimbali in Rudraprayag stopped the flow of the Mandakini River briefly, officials said.

In Nainital district, a 10-year-old child was swept away in the Gaula River in the Rajpura area of ​​Haldwani at around 1 pm, the State Emergency Operations Centre said.

Police and disaster management teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. The body of Amarjeet was retrieved near Aanvalgate, officials said.

In another incident, a person was swept away in the Ganga River at Lakadghat Shyampur in Rishikesh.

The State Disaster Response Force said Devendra Kumar Jagpal, 40, died in the incident. Jagpal had gone for a swim in the river with his friends. PTI DPT RHL