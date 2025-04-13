Child crushed by tractor in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Apr 13 (PTI) A four-year-old girl died after falling under a speeding tractor near the Ganga canal in the Muradnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 8:30 am when the child, identified as Himanshi, was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents.

The family from Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi was heading to the Ganga when the accident occurred, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

The girl's father was making a U-turn at a divider on the Delhi-Meerut Road near the canal. At that moment, a speeding tractor approaching from Modinagar hit the motorcycle, causing it to topple.

Himanshi slipped under the tractor and suffered critical injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed during treatment, the officer said.

The police have seized the tractor and efforts are underway to nab the absconding driver, Tiwari said.