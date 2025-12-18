Child dies, 2 injured in wall collapse in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur, Dec 18 (PTI) A girl child died and two others were critically injured after a wall of a house collapsed in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the Umerkote police station area while the children were playing. The deceased was identified as Yamuna Bhatra (4).

Locals rescued the children and took them to hospital, where doctors declared Yamuna dead, they said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The body will be handed over to family members after post-mortem, police said.