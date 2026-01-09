​Child dies after being run over by car in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror

Jaipur, January 9 (PTI) A three-year-old boy died on Friday after he was run over by a car inside a housing society in Behror town of Kotputli-Behror district, police said.

Police have taken the car driver into custody.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Yash, was playing in the society compound while his parents were seated nearby. The child had squatted to pick up an object from the ground when the vehicle hit him.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the car's tyre passed over the child's head. The boy was dragged for a distance as the driver tried to reverse the vehicle.

Following the incident, the driver locked the vehicle and fled from the spot. The police later apprehended him.

We are further examining the CCTV footage of the premises, they added.