Child dies after falling from fifth floor of under-construction building in Badlapur

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A four-and-half-year-old girl died after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Badlapur in Thane, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place at 6pm on Thursday, the Badlapur police station official said.

"Akshita was playing on the fifth floor when she lost her balance and fell down. She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM