Child dies after falling into manhole in Lucknow

Lucknow, Apr 23 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy died after falling into a manhole in Jankipuram extension area here on Tuesday, an official said.

Shahrukh was pulled out from the manhole by rescuers, and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, Municipal Commissioner of Lucknow Inderjit Singh told PTI.

"The incident took place due to the negligence of the Jal Kal Department,” he said.

Deepak Kumar Lodhi, the corporator from the Jankipuram-3 ward, told PTI, "According to information gathered from people living in the vicinity, the unfortunate incident took place when Shahrukh was going to a stall where 'bhandara' was organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti." Strict actions should be taken against the officials who are found guilty, he said. PTI NAV NB NB