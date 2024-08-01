Child dies after metal gate of housing society falls on her in Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune, Aug 1 (PTI) A three-and-half-year-old girl died after the metal gate of a housing society in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune fell on her, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Bopkhel on Wednesday when she was playing with other children, he said.

A video of the incident, which showed a child running towards a house to inform residents, went viral on social media.

In the video, a man can be seen arriving at the site and lifting the injured child.

"While they were playing, one child closed the sliding metal gate. The gate fell when the three-and-half-year-old child ran towards it. It seems the gate came out of the sliding channel and fell. An accidental death case has been registered," the Pimpri Chinchwad police station official said. PTI SPK BNM