Child drowns in waterlogging caused by continuous rain in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Aug 3 (PTI) A child drowned in waterlogging caused by continuous rain in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district on Sunday.

Udham Singh Nagar District Disaster Management Officer Umashankar Negi said that 11-year-old Yash Singh drowned in waterlogging caused by rain in the Khamaria village of the Bajpur tehsil. He said that the child’s body has been recovered.

Negi said that a compensation of Rs four lakh has been given to the child's family.

The Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, has declared an ‘orange alert’ of heavy to very heavy rains at some places in Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar on Monday and Tuesday, and in Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun and Pauri on Tuesday.

