Child kidnapped from Bhiwandi and sold in Mumbai rescued; 3 arrested

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) Police in Bhiwandi in Thane have rescued a child who was kidnapped and sold off in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

Three persons have been arrested in this connection, senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar police station said.

"The child was kidnapped from Ramnagar area on November 17. After the parents approached police, we formed several teams and checked CCTV footage of the area. We zeroed in on Mohammad Yunus Aminuddin Sha (53), a former powerloom worker and a neighbour of the child," Gaikwad said.

"Sha told us he sold the child to two persons in Kurla in Mumbai for Rs 60,000. We rushed there and rescued the child. One of them did not have a child even after 13 years of marriage and he was told the 3-year-old boy was an orphan. We arrested these two persons identified as Peer Mohammad Rafique Ahmed Sha (39) and Samshuddin Mukthar Sha (45)," the official added. PTI COR BNM