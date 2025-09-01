Child kidnapping racket busted in Hyderabad, six children rescued

Hyderabad, Sept 1 (PTI) Four members of a gang allegedly involved in kidnapping children were arrested here, and six "abducted" children were rescued, police said on Monday.

The gang committed the offences over the past five years in Hyderabad and Sangareddy district, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

Acting on a complaint that a four-year-old son went missing from his hut in Lingampally on August 26 while his mother had gone to the hospital, a case was registered, and special teams were formed to investigate.

During inquiry, the prime accused, an Ayurvedic Practitioner who runs an Ayurvedic store, was apprehended. He, along with three others, was found involved in the kidnappings, the police said adding the missing boy was rescued.

The accused targeted children up to five years old in and around railway stations and isolated places. After monitoring their movements for a few days, the gang kidnapped the children and sold them to childless couples through associates for money.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that one parent had sold his two infants, aged three days and one day, to needy couples through the gang members, they said.

Police traced six children in the age group of one to five (including the complainant's son) and rescued them. The children were handed over to the District Child Protection Officer for safe custody and further procedures, the release added.

The police recovered Rs five lakhs from the accused.