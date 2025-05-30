Child killed, 2 other kids injured in wall collapse in Kalyan

Thane, May 30 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy was killed and two other children were seriously injured after the boundary wall of a school in Kalyan area of the district collapsed on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near KBK International School in Kalyan's Balyani locality.

As children were playing in the adjacent lane, the boundary wall of the school collapsed, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The deceased child was identified as Hansraj Mahendra Singh. Abhishek Rajesh Sahani (10) and Shoaib Sheikh (10) were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the wall collapse, said a police official. PTI COR KRK