Child killed, woman injured in separate wolf attack incidents in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A toddler was killed and a 70-year-old woman injured in separate wolf attacks in the Mahsi division of this district, officials said on Monday.

District Magistrate Monika Rani said this was the eighth death in wolf attacks since July 17.

Seven children were among those killed in the attacks and about 30 injured, she said.

According to the officials, two-and-a-half-year-old Anjali was sleeping with her mother outside their home in the Garethi Gurudutt Singh village of the Hardi area on Sunday when she was snatched by a wolf.

The child's mutilated body was found a kilometre from the village, officials said.

The wolf had eaten both her hands.

In the second incident, 70-year-old Kamala Devi from Mauja Kotiya village in the Barabigha area was injured when a wolf entered her house and attacked her early on Monday, the officials said.

She was admitted to the district hospital with injuries on her neck, mouth and ears and her condition was stated to be stable, they said.

The administration has already caught four wolves and is working to catch the others, District Magistrate Rani said.

However, the presence over a hundred revenue villages in the district has compounded the problem, with the wolves attacking a new village every four to five days, she said.

People are being made aware about the situation and told to sleep inside their homes with the doors closed or on rooftops, Rani said.

According to reports till now, two wolves are attacking but the forest department is collecting information about the exact number, she added.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla and Rani took stock of the situation and met the toddler's family members. They have also directed that the injured woman gets proper treatment.