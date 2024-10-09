Child labourers working in city's Sadar Bazar rescued

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Twenty-one child labourers were rescued from different shops in Sadar Bazar in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

"A rescue operation was carried out on October 8 by Tehsildar Delhi Cantonment in Sadar Bazar with the help of NGOs, labour department and local police and a total of 21 children were rescued from different shops in Sadar Bazar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

Of them, 19 children have been sent to Mukti Ashram in Burari and two girls to Rainbow Girls Home in Kashmiri Gate, the officer said.

A case under the Child Labour Act has been registered at the Delhi Cantonment Police station.