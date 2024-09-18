Child-lifting gang busted in Gurugram, 3 held

Gurugram, Sep 18 (PTI) Gurugram police has busted a child-lifting racket and arrested three people, including two women, in the case, police said on Wednesday.

The police also rescued a 5-year-old boy from the accused. The boy was kidnapped on Tuesday, they said.

According to the police, on Tuesday evening, a resident of Behrampur village filed a complaint that an unknown woman took his 5-year-old son while he was playing on the street.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Two special police teams were formed to look for the boy, they said.

The police arrested the three accused, including two women, late Tuesday night from the Sector 52 area.

The accused were identified as Varsha (27), Ashah alias Sapna (23), and her husband Mukul (27), a senior police officer said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that both the women had come to Behrampur village to kidnap the child on Tuesday. Varsha kidnapped the boy while he playing on the streets. She brought the child to Ghata village, where Mukul and Sapna brought the child to their rented room. They had planned to take the child to Bihar but police rescued him in time," he said.

The accused confessed that they had kidnapped the boy to make him beg on the streets, the officer said.

He added that the accused confessed that they had kidnapped the child for begging. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR HIG HIG