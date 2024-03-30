Child, man killed as tractor-trolley hits motorcycle in MP's Sheopur district

Sheopur: A man and a child were killed and two women injured after a speeding tractor-trolley crashed into a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday, police said.

District Collector Lokesh Jangid said all the victims were on board the two-wheeler when they met with the accident within the limits of Birpur police station in the morning.

The collector said that a tractor-trolley involved in illegal mining rammed into the motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 25-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy.

Two women who were also travelling on the motorcycle suffered injuries and are being treated in a hospital, he said.

Angered by the accident, residents of the locality protested outside a local police station demanding action against cops for failing to rein in speeding vehicles in the area.