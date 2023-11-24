Child marriage attempt foiled in MP's Indore

Indore, Nov 24 (PTI) In a timely action, the authorities on Friday foiled a family's attempt to marry off a 16-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said.

Pre-wedding rituals were underway in a house in the Kamathipura area to marry off the minor girl to a 26-year-old man from Ujjain, Women and Child Development Department project officer Chitra Yadav told PTI.

On receiving information about the wedding scheduled in the evening, a team from the department, along with police personnel, reached the girl's house and stopped the rituals, she said.

The officials warned the girl's family about the consequences of child marriage and made them submit an undertaking that they would not get their daughter married till she attained the legal age of 18, the official said.

The marriage was arranged by the girl's father, who died recently, she said.

Child marriage invites two years of rigorous imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. PTI HWP LAL ARU