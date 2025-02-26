Child marriage attempt foiled in Thane

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) Authorities have foiled a family's attempt to marry off a 16-year-old girl in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

The child welfare department office in Pune received an anonymous call, following which authorities in Thane stopped the marriage ceremony in Ulhasnagar area here on Monday.

The minor girl was to get married to a 24-year-old man hailing from Solapur.

After being alerted, the child welfare committee officials here rushed to the venue where family members from both the sides and guests had assembled for the wedding ceremony, Thane district child welfare officer Ramkrishna Reddy said.

After halting the ceremony, the officials held a meeting with parents of the girl and the man.

During questioning, it came to light that the girl's father was seriously ill and hence, the family wanted to get her married at the earliest, the official said.

A case has been registered against the groom, his and the girl's parents, the priest who was conducting the ceremony and others under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he said.

The girl has been lodged at a remand home, he added. PTI COR GK