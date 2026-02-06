Child marriage bid foiled in Beed; eight booked

Beed, Feb 6 (PTI) Police have thwarted a family's attempt to marry off a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) on Thursday rescued the teen from the Kapildhar Temple in Beed tehsil, about 18 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

On questioning, the teen revealed that she was being married to a 24-year-old man from Shirur Kasar tehsil, he said.

While the groom, his parents, the girl's parents and her maternal uncle managed to flee the scene, the police have registered a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, against them, along with wedding guests and trustees of the temple. PTI COR ARU