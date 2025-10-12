Child marriage bid foiled in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala), Oct 12 (PTI) An alleged attempt by a family to marry off a 14-year-old girl was thwarted through timely intervention by police in this district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Marakkara under Kadampuzha police station limit on Saturday.

Based on a tip off, police rushed to the girl's house where an alleged engagement of the minor girl with a 22-year-old man was carried out by the family members.

The girl was "rescued" and soon rushed to a state-run shelter home, a senior police officer said.

"We got an information about the family's attempt to marry off the minor girl. Both the girl and the man about to marry her were relatives and belonging to the same family," he said.

The officer said all those who has been present at the house during the time of the function were family members.

A case was registered against the prospective groom and the others who took part in the function under Section 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he added.

Section 11 refers to promoting or permitting solemnisation of child marriages.