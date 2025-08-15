Child marriage function stopped by Latur cops; parents of minor issued notices

Latur, Aug 15 (PTI) Police have foiled a child marriage in Latur after receiving a tip off, an official said on Friday.

On Thursday morning, a concerned citizen called Maharashtra Police's emergency helpline 112 to report a suspected child marriage function in 12 No Pati area here, he said.

"Responding promptly, on-duty officers relayed the information to Damini Squad and Bharosa Cell. A team led by PSI Shamal Deshmukh from the Bharosa Cell stopped the ceremony. The parents were issued formal notices and instructed to appear before the Child Welfare Committee," he added. PTI COR BNM