Child marriage stopped in Thane district

Thane, May 22 (PTI) A child marriage was stopped in Shahpur tehsil of the district, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off that a 17-year-old girl was to tie the knot with a 21-year-old man at Veluk Katkari Wadi, a team of police and other officials rushed to the village and stopped the wedding on May 20.

As the marriage was yet to be solemnised, no case was registered but the parents of the bride and the bridegroom were given a warning, said inspector Suresh Gavit of Kasara police station.

As many as 18 child marriage cases were prevented in the district in 2024 while six such marriages have been stopped so far this year, officials said. PTI COR KRK