Child marriage thwarted in Nanded after tip off on Childline

Nanded, Dec4 (PTI) A child marriage was successfully prevented in Nanded as part of the district's ongoing 'Child Marriage-Free India- 100 Day Campaign', an official said on Thursday.

The tip off about the incident was received by Childline 1098, he said.

"We received confidential information that a 17-year-old girl was about to be married off. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, Childline team members Aishwarya Shewale and Dipali Hingole, working under the District Women and Child Development Office, visited the girl's home and counselled her parents," the official said.

"The team verified the girl's age and explained in detail the consequences of child marriage and provisions of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The parents were informed that conducting a child marriage is illegal and punishable under law. The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee where the parents signed an undertaking promising they would not proceed with the marriage," he added.

Collector Rahul Kardile appealed to citizens to immediately report any information related to child marriage.

"In urban areas, people may contact the Child Development Project Officer, and in rural areas the Gram Sevak, Anganwadi Sevika, or directly call Child Helpline 1098," the official said. PTI COR BNM