Child mauled to death by stray dogs: Del HC seeks authorities' stand on plea for Rs 50L compensation

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Delhi High Court said on Monday stray dogs are becoming a menace and sought the stand of the authorities here on a petition for a Rs 50 lakh compensation by the father of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of canines last month.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as well as the city government and the police and sought a status report from them with regard to the steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not take place again.

The toddler was sitting outside her home in the Dhobi Ghat area of Tughlaq Lane, when four to five dogs attacked her, dragged her for several metres and mauled her.

"The problem is people are coming in the vans and feeding the dogs. Because of that dogs have become too territorial and they attack anybody. They are becoming a menace for the pedestrians," the court said.

"Feeding strays may be good but you are taking away their capacity to go and find their own food. They have nothing else to do," added the court.

The counsel for the petitioner said in the instant case, dogs were being fed in a children's park, putting children at risk.

The court directed that CCTV footage of the relevant time be preserved.

The petitioner's counsel also prayed for directions to the authorities to take immediate steps to remove the dogs elsewhere.

Rahul Kanaujiya said in his plea that due to the negligence and administrative lapse on part of the NDMC, his daughter was brutally attacked, dragged to a secluded place, and mauled by a pack of violent dogs on February 24.

"It is the duty of the State to save and protect the lives of the people as per Article 21 of the Constitution. Such negligent and administrative lapse on the part of the NDMC has violated the fundamental rights of the deceased child and the petitioner, enshrined under Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution," the plea filed through advocate Rajat Bhardwaj said.

The matter would be heard next on March 13.