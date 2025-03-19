Child mowed down by tempo in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy died after being hit by a tempo in outernorth Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Wednesday.

The tempo driver, identified as Harish (25), has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place on Bawana Road around 7.50 pm on Tuesday. The boy, identified as Angad, was running and crossing the road when the speeding tempo mowed him down, an official said.

The police said that the boy's father, a resident of Shahbad Daulatpur, works as a labourer.

"A PCR call regarding the accident was received at 8.04 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot. By the time police arrived, the injured child had been taken to BR Health Hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared him dead," a senior police official said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said, adding that the body has been shifted to BSA Hospital mortuary for postmortem. PTI SSJ BM NB