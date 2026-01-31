Child playing in front of house crushed to death by speeding vehicle

Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI) A one-and-half-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle while she was playing in front of her house in Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon at Vaishnavi Layout in Kharbi area, the Wathoda police station official said.

"Priyanshi Vishnu Devpach was playing outside her house when a goods vehicle crushed her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. A case has been registered against vehicle driver Vishnu Savanlal Gautam (51). Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM