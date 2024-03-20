Child Rights Commission raps police for detaining and beating up kids over theft charges

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has pulled up the Shivajinagar police in Mumbai for allegedly detaining five children for questioning and thrashing them in connection with an incident of theft.

Commission's chairperson Susieben Shah said the police can, in no case, beat children up even if a crime has been committed by them.

A hearing in this connection was conducted at the commission's headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official release by the commission said.

"The commission has instructed the police to understand and adhere to children's rights. We also instructed them to complete the investigation within seven days and a detailed report be submitted to the commission. The rights of the children should not be violated under any circumstances. No child is born a criminal. Certain circumstances make them take such steps. It is a collective responsibility of every element of the society to bring about a change in the situation," Shah said.

Additional Director General of Police Deepak Pandey, senior inspector of Shivajinagar police station Bapurao Deshmukh along with the parents of these children were present for the hearing.

As per the case details, cash worth Rs 63,000 was stolen from the purse of a woman in Mumbai's Govandi area. The woman lodged a complaint with the Shivajinagar police, in which she said some beggar children were behind her. After going through the CCTV footage, the police picked up five children, aged between 11 and 15 years, from a nearby settlement.

Their parents and others alleged that the police allegedly detained the children at the police station and beat them up. Of them, an 11-year-old boy was kept in the police custody overnight. A policeman also asked a minor girl to show whether she had hidden money in her clothes, they said. PTI COR NP