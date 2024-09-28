Child rights commission visits Hathras school where boy was killed in 'sacrificial ritual'

Hathras (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A team of UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights reached here on Saturday, a day after police held five people for killing a class 2 student in an alleged "sacrificial ritual." Led by Chairman Devendra Sharma, the commission's team visited the child's home, as well as the school where the incident occurred. They were accompanied by local police, administrative officials, and education department representatives.

In Tursen village, the commission met with the boy's family members and assured them of a fair probe.

Sharma told reporters that the murder would be thoroughly investigated and the guilty would be brought to book.

On the suspension of classes due to the school closure, Sharma said a solution would be sought through dialogue.

Police had on Friday arrested the owner and the director of the school, as well as its principal and two teachers for their alleged involvement in the killing that occurred on Monday.

Police said the post mortem report revealed that the boy was strangled.

DL Public School owner Jasodhan Singh, who is said to believe in 'tantrik rituals,' asked his son Dinesh Baghel, the director of the school, to sacrifice a child for the "prosperity" of the school and his family, police had claimed.

Principal Laxman Singh and two teachers -- Ramprakash Solanki and Veerpal Singh -- have also been held by police.

The five were booked for murder and sent to jail.

"The student has been identified as Kritarth studying in class 2 of DL Public school," Ashok Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Hathras had told PTI on Friday.

"On September 23, the student was abducted from the school's hostel by teacher Ramprakash Solanki, Dinesh Baghel, and school owner Jasodhan Singh.

"Jasodhan Singh believes in 'tantra' practice and asked his son to sacrifice a child for the prosperity of school and his family," he said.

They took the student to a secluded place for the sacrifice but the student woke up and began crying, the officer said.

"After that he was strangled. Another teacher, Veerpal Singh, and school principal Laxman Singh were also present at the spot and were guarding the place," he said.

The accused told the boy's parents that he was not well and was being taken to a hospital in Baghel's car. The boy's family, however, stopped the car and informed police about Kritarth's death.

IThe accused during interrogation confessed that the student was killed in "sacrifice" for the prosperity of school and the owner's family, the ASP said. PTI COR CDN VN VN