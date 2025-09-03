Child selling racket busted in Udupi, doctor among three arrested

Udupi (Karnataka), Sep 3 (PTI) Udupi district police have arrested three persons, including a doctor, for their alleged involvement in the illegal sale of a newborn girl, officials said on Wednesday.

The case surfaced when a couple, identified as Prabhavati and Ramesh Moolya of Kallugudde in Kaup taluk, attempted to register a four-day-old infant at an anganwadi under the Poshan Tracker scheme, they said.

The anganwadi worker, suspecting irregularities, questioned the couple, who admitted that the child was not theirs, police said.

According to police, the baby, born on August 3 at a hospital in Mangaluru to an unmarried woman, was bought for Rs 4.5 lakh. The deal was facilitated through Prabhavati's cousin Priyanka, who was aware of the woman's delivery.

Following a complaint, Shirva police booked the case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and that of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During investigation, police arrested Dr Somesh Solomon, Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, and Navneet Narayan. All three accused reportedly confessed to their involvement during interrogation. They were produced before court and sent to judicial custody, a senior police officer said.

Officials said further investigation is being carried out to identify other individuals who may be connected to the racket. PTI COR AMP SA