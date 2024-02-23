Child, teen rescued from building on fire in West Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Three people, including a child, were rescued from a house that caught fire in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Friday morning, fire officials said.

The fire broke out at the three-storey residential building in Mohan Garden. The reason behind the fire is suspected to be an electrical short-circuit, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The DFS received a call about it around 10:15 am and six fire tenders were dispatched, the official said.

Residents trapped on the second and third floors of the building have been rescued, he said. PTI ALK HIG IJT