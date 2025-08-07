Child trafficking racket busted in Indore, 6 women among 9 arrested

Indore, Aug 7 (PTI) Nine people, including six women, have been arrested here for alleged involvement in an organised racket which sold infants to childless couples, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made after the Raoji Bazar police received a complaint regarding an attempt to sell a two-month-old child for Rs 10 lakh, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Dishes Agrawal.

The accused were identified as Pramila Sahu, Vandana Makwana, Pooja Verma, Neelam Verma, Neetu Shukla, Ranu alias Pooja, Santosh Sharma, Vijay Mogkar and Viresh Jatav.

"The baby was to be purchased from a woman in Dahod city of Gujarat. She is also being investigated," he added.

Those arrested included a nursing centre operator, a marriage bureau owner and an employee of an in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) centre.

The accused allegedly contacted childless couples, offering them to sell them babies, and procured infants from women from economically weaker sections, the police official said, adding that detailed probe was underway. PTI HWP LAL KRK