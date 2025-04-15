Child trafficking: SC asks HCs to direct completion of trial in 6 months

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday directed all high courts to call for information on pending cases of child trafficking from the respective district courts and direct finishing their trials within six months.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan cancelled the bail granted to 13 accused persons by the Allahabad high court in a human trafficking case and directed the state government to take immediate steps for implementation of measures against the crime.

"We direct all the high courts across the country to call for the necessary information as regards the status of the pending trials relating to child trafficking. Once each of the high courts is able to collect the necessary data as regards the status of the trials, a circular thereafter shall be issued on its administrative side to all the trial courts concerned to complete the trials within a period of six months from the date of the circular and if need be, by conducting the trials on day-to-day basis," it said.

The bench said each high court should then forward a report to the top court on the compliance of the directions in the circular.

All state governments, the bench said, in the country should examine the report of Bharatiya Institute of Research and Development (BIRD) dated April 12, 2023 and its recommendations.

In 2023, the National Human Rights Commission entrusted the study on Human Trafficking to the BIRD, which flagged various shortcomings in the mechanism adopted by the states and law enforcement agencies in checking human trafficking, especially child trafficking and suggested remedial measures.

"All the state governments are directed to study the entire report and start implementing each of the recommendations by working out appropriate modalities in that regard," the bench said in its 95-page verdict.

The top court cautioned against non-compliance of court’s directions or any laxity of any manner by the authorities.

The top court had taken note of a newspaper report on Thursday which highlighted an incident of child trafficking and directed the Delhi Police officer in-charge of the investigation of the crime to appear before it on April 21.

The bench wanted to know the action plan the police against gangs operating within and outside Delhi.