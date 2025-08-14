Child victims prone to tutoring, testimonies require deeper scrutiny: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the testimony of a child victim required deeper scrutiny, considering children were prone to tutoring.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, as a result, rejected a man's plea against the 20-year imprisonment awarded to him for raping a 13-year old girl in 2017.

The court said the survivor's testimony found corroboration in the forensic analysis report.

"It is trite law that the testimony of the child victim requires deeper scrutiny, the children being prone to tutoring. The testimony is to be carefully evaluated in the light of attending circumstances to see if the same inspires confidence. The court is required to see as to whether the child victim is wholly reliable, wholly unreliable or partly reliable... this court has no hesitation to observe that the testimony of the child victim also finds corroboration in the forensic analysis report," the judge said.

The judge said there was no merit in accused's contentions and dismissed his appeal.

The minor alleged the convict, Pawan, gagged her, took her to his house and raped her.

He allegedly threatened to kill her if she confided in anyone her ordeal.