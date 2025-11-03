Child with hands tied assaulted in school; minister promises action

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister for Disability (Divyang) Welfare Atul Save on Monday announced a probe and action against those involved, after a disturbing viral video showing a child at a school for the disabled being mercilessly beaten by the staff.

The video is from the Chaitanya Kanifnath Apang Vidyalay in Mandki village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and shows a disabled boy studying in the residential school being brutally beaten with a cooker lid with his hands tied behind.

“I have asked my department secretary and commissioner to probe the issue and take stringent action against those involved,” said the minister, who hails from the district.

“If needed, we will file criminal cases and revoke permissions granted to the institution,” Save said.

Asked about reports that the man who runs the school is a BJP worker, the minister said, “We will not spare those involved, be they from any party.” The viral video, shared on X, has prompted widespread outrage. PTI VT