Childless couple donates house to Tirupati temple

Tirupati, Jul 29 (PTI) A childless Hyderabad couple has donated their house to Venkateswara swamy temple here on Tuesday.

The TTD, the temple body, said the couple donated their house, inspired by a similar donation made by late IRS officer, YVSS Bhaskar Rao.

“T Kanaka Durga Prasad and T Sunitha Devi, residents of Vasanthapuri Colony in Hyderabad donated their house measuring 250 square yards worth Rs 19 lakhs to Sri Venkateswara Swamy,” said the press release.

The childless couple executed a will to transfer the ownership of their house to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, a move highlighting their deep devotion, said TTD.

The documents were handed over to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at his office in Tirumala.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the world's richest Hindu shrine.