Children among seven killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) At least seven people, including two children, were killed, while four others were injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand on Tuesday, officials said.

Four people were killed in Ranchi district, and three in Chatra.

In Ranchi, three deaths were reported in Mandar block, and one in Chanho.

Mandar Circle Officer Rajendra Das said that one death each was reported in three villages -- Cambo, Tilta and Baski – in Mandar police station area, around 30 km from Ranchi.

"Four others, who were injured in lightning strikes, hail from Cambo village. They were referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for better treatment," he said.

Das said that lightning struck them when they were sowing paddy in their fields.

A 30-year-old woman was killed in a lightning strike in Lundri village in Chanho police station area, another official said.

In Chatra, three people, including two children, were killed in two separate incidents of lightning strikes.

A 55-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were killed in Sadar police station area, while a six-year-old girl died in Lavalong police station area, Civil Surgeon of Chatra Sadar Hospital, Jagdish Prasad said. PTI SAN COR ACD