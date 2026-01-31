Children among six injured as suspicious material explodes in Karnataka's Bidar

Bidar (Karnataka), Jan 31 (PTI) Six people, including four children, sustained injuries after some suspicious material allegedly exploded in this district on Saturday, police said.

Two adults have sustained severe injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

"Six (persons) have suffered injuries due to explosion. Out of them, four are children. They are stated to be in stable condition. The two adults have sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment," Pradeep Gunti, Superintendent of Police (Bidar), told PTI.

According to police, the incident occurred on the road leading to Molige Marayya temple in Molkhera village of Homnabad taluk.

They were walking on the road when a sudden explosion allegedly occurred, injuring the six persons.

The crime team as well as forensic experts are inspecting the spot, the SP said.

The nature of the material that exploded and other details are currently being verified and are part of the investigation, the officer added. PTI COR AMP SA