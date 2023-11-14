Children are country's future; everyone's duty to safeguard them: President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said children are the future of the country and it is everyone’s duty to safeguard them.

Children from various schools and organisations met the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) here on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that “we often say that children are the future of the country”.

“It is the duty of all of us to safeguard this future and ensure its proper upbringing,” Murmu was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She stated that today's children have technology and a lot of information and knowledge. They are showing their talent in the country and abroad, and it is the responsibility of all of us to give the right direction to the talent of our children.

Murmu told children that if they recognise their potential and keep moving towards their aim with full dedication and hard work, they can achieve their goal.

She advised them to adopt the habit of reading.

The president said that there is a saying that books are their best friends.

Good books bring positive changes in one’s personality, she said while advising the children to read biographies of great personalities which will inspire them and also help them face challenges.

Murmu said that children have more sensitivity towards others.

“They become sad after seeing the sadness of others and they become happy after seeing others happy. Due to this quality of children, we can inspire them from childhood to help others and have a feeling of love and respect for the environment,” she said.

It is also very important to make children aware of the health and cleanliness of the environment, Murmu said. PTI AKV NB